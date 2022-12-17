Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.06- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of GLOB opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68. Globant has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $324.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

