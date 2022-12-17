Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 2.0 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

