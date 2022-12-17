Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Haynes International Price Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $892,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

