Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ HAYN opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $892,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
