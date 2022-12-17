1,955 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VB stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.80.

