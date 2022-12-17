HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

