Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 278,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 46,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

