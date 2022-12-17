HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $667.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.51 and its 200-day moving average is $638.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

