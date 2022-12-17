Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.
Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32.
Southern Copper Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.
