Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.60 and a 200-day moving average of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,150 shares of company stock worth $68,603,899 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

