Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

