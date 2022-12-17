Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 610 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of DINO opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

