Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

