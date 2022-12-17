Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Markel by 12.9% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 50.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $1,084,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,253.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,235.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,239.60. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.