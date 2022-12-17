Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Welltower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 67.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.