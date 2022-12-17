HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys Shares of 39,600 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Upland Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Upland Software by 86.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 186,699 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 322.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 264,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 344.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $7.99 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

