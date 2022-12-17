HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $282,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $90.10 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

