Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.