Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 115 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.2 %

Teleflex stock opened at $247.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

