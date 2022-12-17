Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,741 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $97.65 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $3.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

