Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ingevity worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after buying an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.