Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097 over the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

