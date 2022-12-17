Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.3 %

Valvoline Announces Dividend

NYSE VVV opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

