Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 589 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after buying an additional 163,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

MAN stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

