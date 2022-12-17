Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,833 shares of company stock worth $4,760,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

SGEN stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.