Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.13.

NYSE:UHS opened at $135.77 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

