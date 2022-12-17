Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.84 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

