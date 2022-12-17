Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 124,411 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,411 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. ATB Capital increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.