Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 711 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Timken worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

