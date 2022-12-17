Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FITB stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

