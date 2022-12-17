Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

HEICO Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HEI opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.