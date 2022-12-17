Wells Fargo & Company Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.