Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.26 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $266.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.35. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

