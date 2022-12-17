Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Crown worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Crown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

