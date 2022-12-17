Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Oracle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 16,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

