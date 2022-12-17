Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 33,555 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,555 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

