Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 56,331 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,331 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
