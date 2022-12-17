Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 26.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

CASY opened at $240.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.