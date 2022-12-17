Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $327.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.03 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.20 and a 200-day moving average of $289.89.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

