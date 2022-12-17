Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 378 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of United Airlines worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in United Airlines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

UAL opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

