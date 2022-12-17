Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.