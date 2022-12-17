Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,129 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.11 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

