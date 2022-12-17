Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

