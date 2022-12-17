16,088 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

