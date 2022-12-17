Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $836,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

