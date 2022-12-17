iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

