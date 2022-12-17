Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $338.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

