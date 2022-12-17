Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,277 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

