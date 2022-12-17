Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 156,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

