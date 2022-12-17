Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 26.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

