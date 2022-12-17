NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,250,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 910.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.72 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average of $164.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

